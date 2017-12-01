'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco engaged

(CNN) "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco had a big reaction her engagement, and it was all caught on video by her new husband-to-be.

Equestrian Karl Cook proposed to Cuoco, 32, on Thursday and promptly posted footage of the actress's tearful acceptance on Instagram.

"This is the best night of my life," Cook wrote on in a caption accompanying the video.

Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever! A post shared by @normancook on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Cuoco later reposted the video on her own account saying, "every part of this night has been perfection."

Cuoco and Cook have been dating for nearly two years.

