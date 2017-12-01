Netflix's 'Dark' sheds light on global TV wave

(CNN) Thanks to Netflix, other streaming services and cable networks with a huge appetite for scripted programming on a budget, the TV world keeps getting a little smaller.

"Dark," a 10-part German drama that has drawn comparisons to "Stranger Things," is the latest subtitled series that will ask English-speaking audiences for their undivided attention, premiering December 1 on Netflix.

The "Stranger Things" label is, frankly, a little reductive. Yes, "Dark" involves a supernatural component and children going missing in a small town, but it also has larger, more existential themes on its mind, with a time-bending premise that links what's happening in the present back to events 30 years before; and a soap-opera aspect, with plenty of complicated relationships in a community that, not incidentally, lives in the shadow of a nuclear power plant.

In that regard, the program has almost as much in common, in varying degrees, with Stephen King's "It," "Back to the Future" and the first season of "True Detective." (As an aside, while the dialogue is in German, many of the more familiar curse words uttered are in thickly accented English.)

"Dark" is just the latest German series to receive a prominent U.S. showcase, following the espionage thriller "Deutschland 83," which aired on SundanceTV. They join a growing list of available dramas that have found shelf space that didn't previously exist, including the eerie French series "Les Revenants," Italy's "Gomorrah" and a number of Danish shows, among them "Borgen" and "Bron/Broen."

