Breaking News

Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran teamed up for 'Perfect' duet

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 3:01 PM ET, Fri December 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé during 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030.
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé during 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030.

(CNN)Congratulations, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran, for creating the new go-to first dance song for newlyweds everywhere.

The powerhouse musicians have teamed up for a duet of Sheeran's romantic ballad "Perfect," from his most recent album, pronounced "Divide."
The song was released Thursday evening and quickly sent the Bey Hive into a frenzy.
"Just listened to the Perfect duet with Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé .... didn't know my ears could cry until now," wrote one fan.
    This is not the first time Sheeran and Beyoncé have collaborated.
    Read More
    The two shared the stage at a Grammy tribute to Stevie Wonder, along with Gary Clark Jr., a few years ago and teamed up again at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015.
    This is their first official song release together.
    Beyoncé shared a recent track with rapper Eminem, titled "Walk on Water."