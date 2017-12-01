Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran teamed up for 'Perfect' duet

(CNN) Congratulations, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran, for creating the new go-to first dance song for newlyweds everywhere.

The two powerhouse musicians have teamed up for a duet of Sheeran's romantic ballad "Perfect," from his most recent album, pronounced "Divide."

The song was released Thursday evening and quickly sent the Bey Hive into a frenzy.

"Just listened to the Perfect duet with Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé....didn't know my ears could cry until now," wrote one fan.

Just listened to the Perfect duet with Ed Sheeran and Beyonce....didn't know my ears could cry until now — Joe D'Amico (@jdamico7) December 1, 2017

Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé's voices mixed should be played at the gates of heaven — Brooke (@foxbechard) December 1, 2017

I do not know what I did to deserve Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé in one song, but I am so thankful. — Matthew (@deveymatt) December 1, 2017

This is not the first time Sheeran and Beyoncé have collaborated.

