Beastie Boys' Adam Horovitz sides with women who accuse father of sexual abuse

(CNN)Beastie Boys' Adam Horovitz says he believes the women who are accusing his father of sexual misconduct.
Horovitz's father is famed playwright, Israel Horovitz, who stands accused of sexual misconduct by nine women, with at least one woman who said she was raped, according to a report published by the New York Times on Thursday.
"I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them," Adam Horovitz said in a statement.
According to the Times, the woman who said she was raped by Israel Horovitz also dated Adam Horovitz, the son, in high school.
The Beastie Boys blended punk and hip hop and rose to fame in the 1980's. The group entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.
The nine women's claims of Israel Horovitz's alleged sexual misconduct range from non-consensual touching to rape. At least two of the accusers were 16 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, which took place almost 30 years ago.
CNN has reached out to Israel Horovitz for comment. The 78-year-old playwright did give a statement to the NY Times, saying that he has "a different memory of some of these events."
"I apologize with all my heart to any woman who has ever felt compromised by my actions, and to my family and friends who have put their trust in me," the playwright said.
"To hear that I have caused pain is profoundly upsetting, as is the idea that I might have crossed a line with anyone who considered me a mentor."
CNN has reached out to both of their representatives for comment.