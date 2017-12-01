Beastie Boys' Adam Horovitz sides with women who accuse father of sexual abuse

(CNN) Beastie Boys' Adam Horovitz says he believes the women who are accusing his father of sexual misconduct.

Horovitz's father is famed playwright, Israel Horovitz, who stands accused of sexual misconduct by nine women, with at least one woman who said she was raped, according to a report published by the New York Times on Thursday.

"I believe the allegations against my father are true, and I stand behind the women that made them," Adam Horovitz said in a statement.

According to the Times, the woman who said she was raped by Israel Horovitz also dated Adam Horovitz, the son, in high school.

The Beastie Boys blended punk and hip hop and rose to fame in the 1980's. The group entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

