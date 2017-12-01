Pope Francis: 'The presence of God today is called Rohingya'

Pope Francis visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Pope Francis visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Pope Francis celebrates a mass with young people in St. Mary's Cathedral in Yangon, Myanmar, on November 30.
The Pope is greeted by worshipers during the youth mass at St. Mary's.
People kneel in prayer outside St. Mary's Cathedral during a mass led by Pope Francis.
The Pope speaks during mass at St. Mary's Cathedral in Yangon.
A young boy in a miniature Pope outfit is seen waiting outside St. Mary's Catholic Church in Yangon, awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis on Thursday.
Pope Francis greets worshippers who had gathered for an open-air Mass at a football stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday, November 29.
Nuns hold their phones to film the Pope as he arrives for a meeting in Yangon on November 29.
The Pope meets with Bhaddanta Kumarabhivasma, chairman of the State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, in Yangon on November 29.
Thousands of Catholics gather to attend the Yangon Mass on November 29.
A woman prays during the Mass. The Pope's trip this week is his first to Myanmar.
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Mass in Yangon.
People wait for Pope Francis to begin.
The Pope shakes hands with Myanmar's state counselor and foreign minister, Aung San Suu Kyi, during a meeting on Tuesday, November 28,.
Pope Francis greets people with Myanmar President Htin Kyaw, second to left, during a welcoming ceremony on November 28, at the presidential palace in Naypyidaw.
The Pope speaks with President Htin Kyaw during their meeting at the presidential palace in Naypyidaw on November 28.
Crowds welcome Pope Francis' motorcade as it passes through Yangon on Monday, November 27.
Women in traditional dress line the streets as the Pope leaves Yangon International Airport.
Pope Francis waves to admirers upon arrival at Yangon International Airport.
Pope Francis is welcomed by children on November 27.
Pope Francis is received on the tarmac by Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, the archbishop of Naypyidaw.