Pope Francis: 'The presence of God today is called Rohingya'

Story highlights The Pope used the word Rohingya while addressing a group of refugees

He is wrapping up a trip to both Myanmar and Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh (CNN) Pope Francis referred to the Rohingya people by name on Friday, the first time he has directly addressed Myanmar's persecuted Muslim minority in his Asia tour.

"The presence of God today is also called Rohingya," the Pope said after speaking to an interfaith audience in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

He did not use the term in public earlier in the week in Myanmar, to the dismay of campaigners for the Rohingya, whose stories of escaping violence in the country have provoked international condemnation.

After his speech, the Pope met a group of Rohingya refugees one-by-one, giving some of them blessings and listening to the stories of others.

Pope Francis meets Rohingya Muslim refugees.

"Your tragedy is very hard, very big. We give you space in our hearts," the Pope said. "In the name of everyone, of those who persecute you, those who hurt you, and especially of the world's indifference, I ask for your forgiveness. Forgive us."

