At least 8 dead after Taliban attacks training school in Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Taliban militants stormed a training school in northern Pakistan Friday, leaving at least eight people dead and injuring around 40.

The attackers came on a rickshaw wearing burkas to disguise themselves as women, police told CNN. They stormed the Agricultural Training Institute of Peshawar around 10:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. ET), and all three attackers were killed within an hour.

A faction of the Pakistani Taliban has claimed the attack.

A faction of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Mohammad Khorrasani, a spokesman for the faction, which calls itself TTP Central.

The faction is also known as the Fazlullah branch of the TTP, as it is led by Mullah Fazlullah who Pakistani officials claim is settled in Afghanistan and orders attacks on Pakistani soil from there.

