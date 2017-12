What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN) A super moon. A royal engagement. And bust that wasn't a bust. Here's the politics-free side of this week's news.

A royal engagement

A worthy Mulan

Fans of the kick-butt Disney character Mulan rejoice! Disney locked in Chinese actress Crystal Liu to take the screen as the fearless heroine in the 2019 live-action remake.

King James' early dismissal

With 1:59 remaining in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-97 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career . When asked whether James deserved it, his coach smiled and said, "Yup."

The bust that wasn't a total bust

Jersey Shore makes a comeback

Well, kinda. MTV is bringing back most of the gang to your television screens in 2018, but we might not see replicas of cast's party-hard days in this family feel revival

A science-y experience for the whole world

Don't forget to charge your camera this weekend, because on Sunday night the first and only supermoon of 2017 will be shining bigger and brighter for the entire world to see

Dad's love lives on

Social media wept alongside Bailey Sellers after she posted the last set of flowers and birthday cards she'll ever receive from her father. Before he died of pancreatic cancer in 2013, he prepaid a flower shop to deliver the gifts every year on her birthday until she turned 21

Hope in the face of drug addiction

When officer Ryan Hotels responded to call about a possible theft, he didn't expect to adopt a new family member. Yet, that's exactly what happened after Hotels encountered a heroin-addicted pregnant woman desperately wanting someone to adopt her unborn baby

Friendship goals