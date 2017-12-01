Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, December 1

By Sara Afzal, CNN

Updated 9:55 AM ET, Fri December 1, 2017

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Michael Flynn charged

Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn with "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia's ambassador.
He is due to appear in court later Friday morning, a court spokesperson said. The White House declined to immediately comment. Read the court filing charging Flynn, and follow live updates here.