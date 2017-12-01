Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa unveiled a new Cabinet on Friday in which two senior military officials who played a central role in bringing him to power were given key jobs.

Sibusiso Moyo, the army officer who went on state TV on November 15 to announce the military's takeover of power, has been appointed Foreign Minister, while air force commander Perrance Shiri is the new Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement.

Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe stepped down a week after the military's move, allowing his erstwhile Vice President Mnangagwa to return from hiding out in South Africa to pick up the reins as interim President a week ago.

The 22 members of the Cabinet are all members of the ruling Zanu PF party, dashing Zimbaweans' hopes that Mnangagwa might include opposition representatives in his government.

The 75-year-old had promised in his inauguration speech last Friday to reach out to the opposition.

