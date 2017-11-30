UN urges Libya to take 'urgent action' over human slavery

Story highlights A UN panel says it was "extremely disturbed" by CNN's report on slavery in Libya

The panel calls on European countries to create safer conditions for migrants

(CNN) The United Nations urged Libya to "take urgent action" to end the trade in enslaved people, a practice exposed by CNN's exclusive reporting that showed human slave auctions in the country.

In a written statement released on Thursday from a panel of UN experts including Urmila Bhoola, special rapporteur on contemporary slavery, and Felipe Gonzalez Morales, special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, the panel said it was "extremely disturbed" by the images.

"It is now clear that slavery is an outrageous reality in Libya. The auctions are reminiscent of one of the darkest chapters in human history, when millions of Africans were uprooted, enslaved, trafficked and auctioned to the highest bidder."

The slave trade was brought to the United Nations' attention after undercover CNN reporters witnessed a dozen men being sold at auction outside Libya's capital of Tripoli.

Many of those being sold are migrants like Victory, a 21-year-old man who fled Nigeria and spent his life savings in hopes of reaching Europe. He made it as far as Libya when he ran out of funds, he told CNN, and smugglers sold him as a day laborer to make back a profit.

