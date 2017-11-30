Couple drives 10,000-mile rally in electric car

(CNN) Chris and Julie Ramsey, a Scottish couple from Aberdeen, have become the first people to complete the grueling Mongol Rally in an electric car.

The infamous 10,000 mile journey from Europe to Mongolia is enough to test the grit and spirit of a regular combustion car driver, let alone one who has to stop to charge the batteries every 90 miles. There is no support and no set route, although the principal launch point is the Goodwood circuit in England. The end point is the Siberian city of Ulan Ude, 400 miles north of Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar.

For the three months needed to complete the journey, the pair relied upon the kindness of strangers to give them beds for the night and help them charge the battery of their Nissan Leaf.

"The Mogul rally itself is a mammoth challenge -- you are driving two thirds of the distance around the Earth," Chris told CNN.

"Doing that in a petrol car, you can stop and refuel within a couple of seconds, but for us in an electric car there's no charging infrastructure. So we are stopping in every town and village we come across to try to find charging spots -- and that was just domestic plus sockets in cafes and restaurants."

The Ramseys' car hooked to an electricity pylon in Siberia.

Read More