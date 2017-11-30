The week in 28 photos

Rapper Jay-Z performs on stage during a concert in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, November 26.
A man in Los Angeles looks at his cell phone as he walks past a store's colorful wig display on Wednesday, November 29.
Demonstrators clash with police in the lobby of a courtroom in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 29. The demonstrators were protesting the auctions of foreclosed homes.
An injured 9-month-old girl receives medical treatment after bombings in rebel-held Douma, Syria, on Monday, November 26.
Carol Kelley tries to get the attention of her dog, Kaylee, as Kaylee sits for a photo with Santa Claus in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday, November 28.
An electoral worker in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, shows a ballot as votes are counted during the general election on Sunday, November 26.
Children head to the Great Mosque of Sale, near Rabat, Morocco, to pray for rain on Friday, November 24. Morocco has suffered a severe shortage of rainfall since the end of the summer.
An elephant is used to demolish a house Monday, November 27, during an eviction drive inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. Police were trying to evict hundreds of people living illegally in the protected forest area. They used bulldozers and the elephants in a show of force, and some forest dwellers responded by hurling rocks.
People fall in Nairobi, Kenya, as police fire tear gas to control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, November 28.
The moon is seen over the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, November 25.
A white Bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys at a turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland, on Sunday, November 26.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, touring the Canine Partners charity on Thursday, November 30, watches Hettie the dog demonstrate how she can help undress a disabled owner.