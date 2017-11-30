Photos: The week in 28 photos This photo, released by North Korea's state-run news agency, shows what North Korea says is a successful test launch of the Hwasong-15 missile on Wednesday, November 29. North Korea claims the Hwasong-15 is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, topped with a "super-large heavy warhead" that is capable of striking the US mainland. US Defense Secretary James Mattis said the missile demonstrated North Korea had the ability to hit "everywhere in the world." The Hwasong-15 soared 4,475 kilometers (2,800 miles) in the sky, spending 53 minutes in the air, before splashing down in waters off the coast of Japan, North Korea said. Hide Caption 2 of 28

US President Donald Trump speaks during a White House meeting honoring Navajo code talkers on Monday, November 27. From left are Fleming Begaye Sr., Thomas Begay and Peter MacDonald. The event was supposed to bring more attention to the veterans' remarkable story from World War II, but the headlines afterward were all about Trump's "Pocahontas" comment, a nickname he has long used to ridicule US Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said. "Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time ... longer than you -- they call her Pocahontas!"

Rapper Jay-Z performs on stage during a concert in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, November 26.

An iceberg breaks off from the Grey Glacier in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Tuesday, November 28. Park officials said such detachments are rare and haven't occurred since the early '90s, according to The Guardian.

Former Croatian Gen. Slobodan Praljak drinks a small bottle of liquid he claimed to be poison after a judge at The Hague confirmed his 20-year prison term for war crimes on Wednesday, November 29. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia confirmed later that Praljak had been given immediate medical help in the courtroom before being taken to the hospital, where he died.

A man in Los Angeles looks at his cell phone as he walks past a store's colorful wig display on Wednesday, November 29.

People gather around bodies after a Sufi mosque was attacked Friday, November 24, in Egypt's northern Sinai peninsula. More than 300 people were killed in the bomb and gun attack. Between 25 and 30 armed men carried out the assault, according to a statement from Egypt's state prosecutor. No one has claimed responsibility, but the strike bears the hallmarks of an attack by ISIS.

Zimbabwe's interim President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, greets the crowd during his oath-taking ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday, November 24. Mnangagwa was sworn in following the historic resignation of Robert Mugabe, who led the African country for nearly four decades. Mnangagwa served as Mugabe's right-hand man for most of his career, but he used his first official address to try and differentiate himself from his predecessor.

A migrant holds his head in a packed detention center on the outskirts of Libya's capital, Tripoli, on Monday, November 27. In recent years, Libya has been flooded by migrants hoping to travel to Europe. The United Nations estimates there are now between 700,000 and 1 million migrants in the country. Those who have crossed the Mediterranean Sea have shared stories about beatings, kidnappings and enslavement. Libyan officials have denounced the migrant slave auctions exposed in a recent CNN investigation, but they claim more support is required from the global community to tackle the issue.

Pope Francis receives flowers from a boy as he visits Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on Tuesday, November 28. The Pope is visiting Myanmar and Bangladesh this week and is expected to discuss the Rohingya crisis with leaders in both countries.

Demonstrators clash with police in the lobby of a courtroom in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 29. The demonstrators were protesting the auctions of foreclosed homes.

Officials gather Tuesday, November 27, near an unidentified wooden boat that washed ashore in Oga, Japan, with eight dead bodies on board. At least four ships have washed up on Japan's west coast in November, some with bodies on board. And while authorities haven't confirmed their origin, signs suggest they're from North Korea.

An injured 9-month-old girl receives medical treatment after bombings in rebel-held Douma, Syria, on Monday, November 26.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a teary apology Friday, November 24, to indigenous people in Newfoundland and Labrador who, for more than 100 years, were separated from their families and forced to assimilate in state-sponsored boarding schools. "Saying that we are sorry today is not enough," Trudeau said. "It will not undo the harm that was done."

Mount Agung erupts in the background as a family rides on a motorcycle in Karangasem, Indonesia, on Monday, November 27. The volcanic eruptions from Mount Agung, on the resort island of Bali, forced the closure of the island's main airport and the evacuation of thousands of residents living nearby.

Carol Kelley tries to get the attention of her dog, Kaylee, as Kaylee sits for a photo with Santa Claus in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday, November 28.

An electoral worker in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, shows a ballot as votes are counted during the general election on Sunday, November 26.

Children head to the Great Mosque of Sale, near Rabat, Morocco, to pray for rain on Friday, November 24. Morocco has suffered a severe shortage of rainfall since the end of the summer.

Former US President Barack Obama, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, November 29. Obama was on a five-day trip that would also take him to India and France to meet with many of his former counterparts.

Impounded bicycles are piled up at a parking lot in Nanjing, China, on Tuesday, November 28. Bike-sharing schemes have exploded in popularity in China, but some local authorities say the bikes have become a nuisance. "Despite making citizens' lives easier, the overwhelming number of shared bikes has paralyzed existing bike parking and management," said a statement earlier this year from the Huangpu district government.

An elephant is used to demolish a house Monday, November 27, during an eviction drive inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. Police were trying to evict hundreds of people living illegally in the protected forest area. They used bulldozers and the elephants in a show of force, and some forest dwellers responded by hurling rocks.

People fall in Nairobi, Kenya, as police fire tear gas to control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, November 28.

The moon is seen over the hand of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, November 25.

A white Bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys at a turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland, on Sunday, November 26.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, touring the Canine Partners charity on Thursday, November 30, watches Hettie the dog demonstrate how she can help undress a disabled owner.