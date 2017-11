The week in 28 photos

US President Donald Trump speaks during a White House meeting honoring Navajo code talkers on Monday, November 27. From left are Fleming Begaye Sr., Thomas Begay and Peter MacDonald. The event was supposed to bring more attention to the veterans' remarkable story from World War II, but the headlines afterward were all about Trump's "Pocahontas" comment, a nickname he has long used to ridicule US Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said. "Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time ... longer than you -- they call her Pocahontas!"