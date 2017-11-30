Hurricane season is finally ending

Here are six ways the 2017 hurricane season (from June 1 to November 30), left its mark.

1. Costliest hurricane season ever?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release a cost assessment later this year that includes total costs for these three hurricanes.

For comparison, the damage from Katrina in 2005, which has been the costliest hurricane in US history, was $108 billion.

2. Largest blackout in US history

hit Puerto Rico in 85 years. Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane, was the strongest storm tohit Puerto Rico in 85 years.

3. Most number of consecutive hurricanes

The Atlantic saw a record 10 consecutive hurricanes this season -- tying a record that was set in 1893.

The hurricanes are: Franklin (August 6-10), Gert (August 13-17), Harvey (August 17-31), Irma (August 30 - September 12), Jose (September 5-22), Katia (September 5-9), Lee (September 15-30), Maria (September 16-30), Nate (October 4-9) and Ophelia (October 9-15).

4. Furthest hurricane to travel east

Hurricane Ophelia's path was very unusual. Fueled by warm ocean waters, Ophelia traveled farther east than any major hurricane to date in the Atlantic. The previous record was held by Hurricane Frances in 1980.

This map shows the paths of hurricanes from the 2017 season.

5. Record rainfall from Harvey

Some areas got over four feet of water, which was the most rainfall amount from a single storm in the continental US. The heavy rains inundated Houston and surrounding areas with unprecedented flooding.

6. A busy season... but not busiest

This season had more than the usual number of storms with 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes and six major hurricanes. In comparison, the average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.