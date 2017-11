Woman who helped ID serial murder suspect could be entitled to 6-figure reward

(CNN) When Howell Donaldson walked into the Ybor McDonald's where he worked on Tuesday and asked his manager, Delonda Walker, to hide a paper bag with a gun in it, she alerted the police instead.

Later that day, police arrested Donaldson . He is now facing four counts of premeditated murder, all related to a string of killings that gripped the Tampa, Florida, neighborhood of Seminole Heights with fear and confounded authorities for nearly two months.

Walker's actions were heroic, the Tampa Police Department said. But her good deed may also entitle her to a huge payment.

In total, $110,000 of reward money was offered by local groups and government agencies for information leading to an arrest of a suspect in the serial murders.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson was arrested in connection with four killings in the Seminole Heights area in Tampa, Florida.

According to CNN affiliate WFTS , Crime Stoppers Tampa has already said she is not eligible for its $5,000 reward, because she did not call its hotline. However, Walker did receive a $9,000 check, hand-delivered by a local restaurant chain owner named Richard Gonzmart.

Read More