Missing Florida girl spotted with soccer coach

Story highlights A missing 17-year-old Florida girl is believed to be with her high school's boys' soccer coach

Investigators say the two have traveled through Georgia and the Carolinas

(CNN) Caitlyn Frisina's parents discovered their 17-year-old daughter was missing from their Florida home Sunday morning. Now, police are tracking Frisina and a 27-year-old soccer coach across multiple states.

On Sunday, Frisina did a factory reset on her cellphone and left it behind. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office launched a missing person investigation a few hours after she was reported missing.

The search for the teenage girl now spans Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Police say the Fort White High School senior is accompanied by her school's boys' soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, 27.

Police said Frisina is with Rian Rodriguez, 27, the boys' soccer coach at her high school.

CNN has not heard back from the administration at Fort White High School.

Read More