Story highlights A jury convicted Jose Ines Garcia Zarate of being a felon in possession of a firearm

Kate Steinle's death spurred legislation called "Kate's Law," though it has not passed the Senate

San Francisco (CNN) A jury on Thursday found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of homicide charges in the July 2015 death of Kate Steinle in San Francisco.

Jurors convicted the undocumented immigrant of being a felon in possession of a firearm after deliberating for more than 24 hours over six days.

The case became a political lightning rod in the debate over immigration policy. Proceedings lasted about one month.

Garcia Zarate, a Mexican citizen, is subject to immediate deportation.

He had been deported from the United States five times prior to Steinle's death.

Read More