Verdict reached in Kate Steinle murder trial

Story highlights Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was deported from the US fives times before the shooting, authorities say

Steinle's death spurred legislation called "Kate's Law," though it has not passed the Senate

San Francisco (CNN) The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a Mexican citizen and undocumented immigrant charged in the 2015 killing of Kate Steinle in San Francisco. The case became a political lightning rod in the debate over immigration policy.

Garcia Zarate had been deported from the US five times prior to Steinle's 2015 death in San Francisco.

Garcia Zarate, 45, faced a charge of second-degree murder, but jurors were also allowed to consider first-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter convictions.

Garcia Zarate was accused of fatally shooting Steinle, 32, with a Sig Sauer .40-caliber handgun as she and her father walked on San Francisco's Pier 14.

Kate Steinle, 32, was killed in July 2015.

Jurors had to decide whether Garcia Zarate shot Steinle unintentionally or committed murder.

