5 things for November 30: Lauer, Kushner, Trump tweets, tax overhaul, economy

(CNN) Today is not only the last day of November, it's also the end of the Atlantic hurricane season. And what a catastrophic season it was. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Matt Lauer

We've all been shocked and disgusted by the recent tidal wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations, but what's going on with Matt Lauer seems to hit especially hard . NBC News fired Lauer after a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." And people seemed particularly shaken, perhaps because for millions of Americans, the "Today" show host was almost like a part of the family , or at least a regular and dependable part of their morning routines.

After the firing was announced, Variety painted a very different picture of Lauer, publishing details on sexual harassment claims made by three women. The article also alleged that NBC News protected Lauer and that when women complained about his alleged conduct, nothing was done.

2. Russia investigation

The conversation lasted less than 90 minutes, one person familiar with the meeting said, adding that Mueller's team asked Kushner to clear up some questions he was asked by lawmakers and details that emerged through media reports. One source said the nature of this conversation was principally to make sure Kushner doesn't have information that exonerates Flynn

JUST WATCHED Kushner met with special counsel about Flynn Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kushner met with special counsel about Flynn 01:52

3. Trump tweets

JUST WATCHED Slain British MP's widower talks Trump retweet Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Slain British MP's widower talks Trump retweet 00:58

4. Tax overhaul

Don't look now, but President Trump and the Republicans are on the verge of a major victory on rewriting the tax code. After squeaking out of committee, the tax proposal survived a procedural vote in the full Senate, setting up a final vote on the legislation that could happen late today or tomorrow. A version of the bill has already passed the House, so if the GOP can hold its fragile coalition together -- and at this point that seems very likely -- the most sweeping change to the tax code in 30 years may be a significant step closer to reality.

JUST WATCHED GOP leaders: We can't count on McCain on bill Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH GOP leaders: We can't count on McCain on bill 02:37

5. Economy

The US economy was doing better during the summer than first thought . Revised numbers from the Commerce Department said the economy grew at 3.3% between July and September (the original number was 3%). That's the best growth the US has seen in three years. An uptick in exports and increases in consumer and business spending powered the growth. President Trump has promised to get the economy to annual growth above 3%, something that hasn't happened in a decade. It won't happen this year though, because the economy was so sluggish during the first three months.

JUST WATCHED Trump picks Jerome Powell for Fed chair Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump picks Jerome Powell for Fed chair 00:52

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I am rejecting your verdict with contempt"

The declaration a former Bosnian Croat general made just before he apparently swallowed poison as a judge at the Hague upheld his 20-year sentence for war crimes. He later died.

JUST WATCHED War criminal drinks poison during sentencing Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH War criminal drinks poison during sentencing 01:02

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Never mind

Charges have been dropped against the Virginia mom accused of illegally recording her daughter's classroom in an attempt to catch bullies.

JUST WATCHED Mom: My bullying concerns were dismissed Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mom: My bullying concerns were dismissed 03:35

It ain't gold

Glitter is bad. And not just because it's annoying (and the title of a horrid Mariah Carey movie.) Turns out the shiny stuff may be bad for the environment, too

Cyber Everyday is next

Cyber Monday was more than good for Amazon. It was the online retail behemoth's biggest shopping day of all time

Pinhead or patriot?

While some folks say he's a bad guy, others consider him a hero. Meet the man who (temporarily) shut down President Trump's Twitter feed.

JUST WATCHED Audacious final acts of employees Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Audacious final acts of employees 02:58

Tough talk

If conversations about race make you nervous, then you're so not ready for rapper Joyner Lucas' "I'm Not Racist" video

NUMBER OF THE DAY

up to $100 million

That's what the NFL is reportedly agreeing to spend on social causes . Some consider it a bid to end player protests during the National Anthem.

JUST WATCHED CNN poll: Americans split on anthem protests Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN poll: Americans split on anthem protests 02:42

AND FINALLY ...

The tortoise and the cat

The tortoise just wants to be friends. The cat is not having any of that. (Click to view.)