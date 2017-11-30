15 gifts for the sports fan in your life

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
NFL Ugly Sweater – Is your team-logo hoodie too tasteful (i.e., boring)? Consider an NFL Ugly Sweater, made from versatile acrylic and available in colors and designs for all 32 teams. Perfect for cold-weather tailgating or getting laughs at your game-viewing party.
'NBA 2K16' video game – Reward the hoops fan in your life with the latest edition of the popular NBA 2K series. This version boasts more authentic visuals, especially in the look of actual NBA players. The game lets you guide an aspiring player from high school to the pros, control an entire NBA franchise or hone your skills against other gamers around the world.
'Super Bowl Gold: 50 Years of the Big Game' – This handsome coffee table book, compiled by the editors of Sports Illustrated, is a colorful reference guide to America's most-watched sporting event. The book (available from Amazon and other online sellers) includes year-by-year game summaries, commentary from players on every winning and losing team, reviews of every halftime show and a ranking of all 49 Super Bowls, from worst to best. It even looks at the game's best TV commercials.
Hydro Flask growler – This 32-ounce, insulated stainless steel growler is engineered to keep your beer (or any beverage) cold for hours, even on the hottest days. Pair it with the Hydro Flask pint glass for seamless and stylish drinking.
Collegiate sweaters by Hillflint – Show some school spirit with these old-school college sweaters, available in the colors of dozens of major schools, from Air Force to Yale.
Ion Tailgater wireless speaker – Pump up the jams in the tailgate parking lot with this rugged wireless speaker, which streams tunes via Bluetooth from your smartphone or other mobile device. It also has a built-in AM/FM radio for listening to the game.
'Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto' – Any serious griller will appreciate this barbecue guide by Aaron Franklin, arguably the nation's most celebrated pitmaster and owner of Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas. Triumph at your next tailgate with Franklin's tips on customizing your smoker, creating perfect fires, sourcing top-quality meat and cooking delicious barbecue.
UA Curry Two basketball shoe – You may not be able to shoot like Stephen Curry, the NBA's reigning MVP, but you can wear his shoes. Under Armour makes them, and they come in a variety of styles and colors.
NFL team plush blankets – Cozying up on the sofa to watch football, hockey or basketball is a wintertime sport unto itself. These blankets decorated with NFL team logos will help set the mood for some championship snuggling. They come in plush and fleece fabric.
'Rocky: The Undisputed Collection' – Do you know someone who loved "Creed" but hasn't seen all the other movies in the "Rocky" franchise? Consider this boxed set, which collects all six movies on Blu-ray (yes, even "Rocky V," sorry), plus a three-part documentary on the making of the films.
Life-size Fathead wall decals – Brighten your kid's bedroom wall with these life-size decals of sports heroes, from football to soccer and beyond. This one of Angels star Mike Trout is more than 6 feet tall.
Sports-themed cookie cutters – If your loved one's hobbies are as varied as baking and sports, then a football-shaped cookie cutter could be just the right stocking stuffer. Available on Etsy, these baking tools come in the form of helmets, footballs, soccer balls and baseballs.
Football cufflinks – Football-themed cufflinks are an inspired gift idea for the gridiron fan with high-fashion taste. Wearers can root for the "Dirty Birds" or "Gang Green" without saying a word. For an understated touch, team logos and leather footballs are available, too, from Cufflinks.com.
Personalized distance signs – Living on the West Coast but rooting for the New York Jets? At-home tailgaters will appreciate the sentiment behind Travelsigns.com's customized distance signs. The signs allow sports fans to announce that even though they're not able to make it to the stadium, they're diehard supporters nonetheless.
Custom printed shoes – Bandana Fever sells customized kicks for sports fans who want to walk the extra mile for team spirit. The fashion conscious can find Converse canvas sneakers emblazoned with the Chicago Bears logo or New England Patriots-themed Nike running shoes on the site.