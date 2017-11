15 gifts for the sports fan in your life

'Super Bowl Gold: 50 Years of the Big Game' ($28)

This handsome coffee table book, compiled by the editors of Sports Illustrated, is a colorful reference guide to America's most-watched sporting event. The book (available from Amazon and other online sellers) includes year-by-year game summaries, commentary from players on every winning and losing team, reviews of every halftime show and a ranking of all 49 Super Bowls, from worst to best. It even looks at the game's best TV commercials.