Tax reform is why Republicans have not turned on Trump

(CNN) Washington Republicans have spent long stretches of the past 10 months -- their first with unified control of the federal government in a decade -- alternately contending with and rationalizing President Donald Trump's erratic behavior.

Some groused in private, others scolded or lamented Trump in public remarks; most dodged or demurred when confronted with the controversy du jour. When compelled, a few might issue censorious statements or tweet their concerns. But Trump has carried on, spitting Twitter venom at political foes (and allies he felt slighted by), seemingly oblivious to -- or actively spiteful of -- the sensitive mechanisms and relationships that typically drive policy-making on Capitol Hill.

Republicans in the Senate, and a handful in the House, have been subject to routine humiliations and insults from their President.

After Obamacare repeal failed and his agenda looked to be falling apart, Trump pressed on, personally demeaning GOP officials who crossed him. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. John McCain, Sen. Jeff Flake, Sen. Bob Corker -- the list goes on -- have all come under attack. The latter pair will retire rather than seek re-election in 2018.

Though some of them have occasionally barked back at Trump, none truly bared their teeth or threatened a damaging bite. If Trump was supposed to feel brushed back, or his skeptics emboldened, by Flake's broadside from the Senate floor in late October, well, he wasn't -- and they weren't.

