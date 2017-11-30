White House wanted to publicly shame Tillerson, source says

Story highlights The reports were an effort to express President Donald Trump's deep displeasure

"The clock is ticking," the source familiar with the White House's latest thinking said

Washington (CNN) Reports that the White House have a tentative plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that emerged Thursday were an effort to express President Donald Trump's deep displeasure and publicly shame his secretary of state, a source with direct knowledge of the White House's thinking said Thursday.

The hope from the White House, the source said, is to push out the plan to replace Tillerson and then "wait for him to punch out."

The news that the White House is seriously considering replacing Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo comes as Trump remains deeply frustrated with his secretary of state, another source familiar with the President's thinking said. And the plan is not just being considered at the staff level, but by the President himself, the source said.

The attempt at public shaming is just the latest such instance emanating from the Trump White House, where the President has repeatedly publicly undermined his secretary of state and publicly berated his attorney general.

His public response to the reports on Thursday signaled no desire to spare his secretary of state -- who still has not denied having called the President a "moron" in private.

Read More