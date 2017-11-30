US military granted authority to arm its drones in Niger

Story highlights The US military had been seeking the authority to arm its drones in Niger for months prior to a deadly attack

The October ambush of US forces there left four soldiers dead

(CNN) The government of Niger granted the United States military the authority to arm its drones in Niger earlier this week, a US official told CNN Thursday.

US defense officials had previously told CNN that the US military had been seeking the authority to arm its drones in Niger for months prior to the October ambush of US forces there that left four soldiers dead.

One official said the effort to arm US drones in Niger gained a greater sense urgency following the deadly attack.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford told reporters that a remotely piloted drone aircraft arrived overhead within minutes of the soldiers' request for support but that defense officials told CNN that it was unarmed due to the previous prohibition on armed drones.

It is unclear what if any authority military commanders have to conduct drone strikes in Niger.

