5 false or misleading things Trump said in his tax speech

Story highlights Trump said GDP growth is at it highest "in many years" -- but it's only at its best since 2014

The GOP tax plan would cut taxes for 60% of those making $1 million per year in 2027, though Trump says it's "going to cost me a fortune"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump pushed to rally support for the GOP tax reform plan in Missouri on Wednesday, but, during his speech, he stretched the facts, used misleading arguments and made false assertions to get there.

It wasn't the first time Trump has made false or misleading statements. (The most recent count from the Washington Post pegs the number at 1,628 false or misleading claims over the last 10 months.)

On everything from the impact of his proposed tax plan on the wealthy to the history of job growth and GDP numbers, Trump hyped the numbers beyond what the data really says.

Still, Trump went on insist that, after the impact of the tax plan hits, "they're going to say that Trump is the opposite of an exaggerator -- the exact opposite."

Here are five false or misleading statements from the President during his latest tax reform speech.

Read More