Trump to donate part of his salary to combat opioid addiction

Story highlights Trump has made combating opioid addiction a priority in his administration

"This epidemic is a national health emergency," he said in October

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will donate his third-quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services' efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, the Trump administration said Thursday.

Acting Health and Human Services Secretary Eric Hargan, speaking with reporters at Thursday's White House press briefing, said the donation shows Trump's "sense of duty to the American people."

Trump's money will be used on a "large-scale public awareness campaign about the dangers of opioid addiction," Hargan said.

In October, Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency, telling an audience in the East Room of the White House that "we can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic."

"This epidemic is a national health emergency," he said. "Nobody has seen anything like what is going on now."

Read More