Washington (CNN) Trump is expected to visit with leaders from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monday when he visits Utah on Monday to announce the shrinking of two national monuments in the state.

Mormons are the most Republican of any religious group in the US, with 70% identifying as Republican or leaning Republican, according to a 2014 Pew survey . But Mormon Republicans have been among Trump's most vocal critics, including Mitt Romney, who slammed Trump in a 2016 speech; Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona who criticized Trump on the Senate floor when he announced in October that he would not seek reelection; and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, who came out against Trump's proposed Muslim ban during the campaign.

Trump's comments about Muslims have been received especially poorly by Mormons, who have their own history of government-sanctioned discrimination . In a speech at the Mormon church's semi-annual General Conference in October, M. Russell Ballard, a senior leader in one of the church's governing bodies, called for members to fight prejudice.

"We need to embrace God's children compassionately and eliminate any prejudice, including racism, sexism and nationalism," Ballard said.

