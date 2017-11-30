Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is seriously considering recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in early December, even as President Donald Trump signs a waiver to keep the US Embassy in Tel Aviv for another six months, sources tell CNN.

Two senior administration officials and allies close to the US tell CNN that Trump is in the final stages of a decision to announce the recognition as well as on whether to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem when he signs the waiver on Dec. 4.

Though a final decision still needs to be made and debate continues within the administration, officials from countries closely allied to the US say a plan under consideration would have Trump announce he is signing the waiver for the last time, giving the administration time to plan the transition of its diplomatic mission.

The news comes on the heels of Vice President Mike Pence's statement in New York on Tuesday that Trump is "actively considering when and how" to make good on his campaign campaign pledge to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Pence was speaking at an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the United Nations vote that led to the creation of Israel.

