He was hospitalized for stress

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan called Thursday for fellow Democrats Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken to resign amid recently surfaced allegations of sexual misconduct against both men.

Following comments House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made saying Conyers should step down, the Ohio congressman tweeted his position.

"I agree with Pelosi. Conyers should resign. And for that matter, Franken should resign too. These are credible allegations, and I believe these women. Congress should set the example for all industries and be a safe place for women to work," Ryan tweeted.

I agree with Pelosi. Conyers should resign. And for that matter, Franken should resign too. These are credible allegations, and I believe these women. Congress should set the example for all industries and be a safe place for women to work. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) November 30, 2017

Most members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, have said the Senate Ethics Committee should investigate Franken, following five women accusing Franken of inappropriately touching them in the past two weeks, as opposed to calling for him to resign. Conyers in contrast, has faced multiple calls to step down by members of his own party, not least of which from Pelosi.

"The allegations against Congressman Conyers, as we have learned more since Sunday are serious, disappointing and very credible," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. "It's very sad and the brave women who came forward are owed justice. I will pray for Congressman Conyers and his family, and wish them well. However, Congressman Conyers should resign."

