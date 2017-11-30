Tillerson: China needs to cut off more oil to North Korea

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that China "could do more with the oil" to help rein in North Korea after its latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile this week.

"We are really asking them please restrain more oil, not take it off completely -- that was the most effective tool the last time North Korea came to the table was cutting the oil off," Tillerson told reporters.

Tillerson's remarks echo those made on Wednesday by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who stressed that the nations of the world "have it within our power to further isolate, diminish and, God willing, reverse the dangerous course of the North Korean regime."

Haley called on all nations to "cut off all ties with North Korea" and specifically highlighted China's influence over the rogue regime during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We need China to do more," she said.

