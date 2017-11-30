Bob Corker's $1 trillion tax reform problem

Story highlights Tax plan is slated to add $1 trillion to the deficit, even with economic growth

Corker engaged in negotiations on the Senate floor late Thursday

Washington (CNN) It's (officially) official: The GOP tax plan would add more than $1 trillion to the federal budget deficit over the next decade — even when factoring in economic growth.

And this could put some Republicans — like Sen. Bob Corker — between a rock and a hard place.

The Tennessee lawmaker has previously pledged that he won't vote for a plan that adds a single penny to the federal debt.

For some time, Republicans made a plausible argument: Government estimates, which projected a cumulative $1.4 trillion added to the debt, didn't take into account a boom of economic growth that the tax package would prompt.

But now, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation says economic growth will make up for only $408 billion of that, leaving a gaping $1 trillion hole to fill.

