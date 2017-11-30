London mayor hits Trump over anti-Muslim videos

Story highlights Trump's retweets have created an international incident and opened a rift between the US and its closest ally

Trump and Khan have frequently traded barbs since Trump decided to run for president

Washington (CNN) The mayor of London slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday for retweeting anti-Muslim propaganda from a British far-right party, and suggested UK Prime Minister Theresa May shouldn't welcome Trump into their country for a state visit.

The statement from Sadiq Khan adds another notable voice to the growing list of leading British officials who have expressed outrage over Trump's retweets, which have created an international incident and opened a rift between the US and its closest ally.

Khan, who is Muslim, called Britain First, the far-right party Trump retweeted on Wednesday, "a vile, extremist group that exists solely to sow division and hatred in our country." He added that the videos make it "increasingly clear that any official visit at all from President Trump to Britain would not be welcomed."

Trump caused outrage in Britain by retweeting three videos posted by Jayda Frandsen, the deputy leader of Britain First. The inflammatory videos showed people purported to be Muslims carrying out assaults and, in one video, smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.

"Many Brits who love America and Americans will see this as a betrayal of the special relationship between our two countries," Khan continued. "It beggars belief that the President of our closest ally doesn't see that his support of this extremist group actively undermines the values of tolerance and diversity that makes Britain so great."

Read More