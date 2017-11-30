Story highlights NFL players are wearing cleats in support of causes and groups this weekend

Matthews is wearing custom cleats for Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp campaign

Washington (CNN) NFL players will wear cleats during games this weekend to highlight groups and causes important to them like Shriners Hospitals and Lupus awareness as part of the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews posted on Instagram that his cleats are in support of Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp campaign.

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

"He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light," Matthews wrote on Instagram about Kaepernick.

After President Trump's September comments about players who kneel during the anthem, Matthews, whose brother, a former Marine, died in Afghanistan while working as a defense contractor, told ESPN he planned to kneel during the anthem until Trump apologized.

"To keep it honest, he was calling a lot of us, and I feel that he was calling myself, an S.O.B., and that's not OK and very disrespectful," he said. "So I plan to kneel until the president apologizes."

