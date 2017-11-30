Republicans prepping letter to Ryan urging DACA fix

Story highlights Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor organized the letter

Talks to fund the government beyond December 8 have been complicated by immigration

Washington (CNN) Dozens of House Republicans are preparing a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan urging a fix for young undocumented immigrants by the end of the year, adding pressure to high-stakes government funding discussions that could hinge on such a deal, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The letter, organized by Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor, already has signatories numbering in the 20s, according to a source familiar with the letter, and could reach into the 30s by the time it is sent. Taylor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairwoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, revealed the work on the letter in a pen-and-pad session with reporters Thursday on Capitol Hill.

Two other GOP sources confirmed the letter's development to CNN.

Grisham characterized the letter as "telling Ryan, 'You've got to fix this. You've got nine days. What is your plan, what is your path?'"

