(CNN) House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on Rep. John Conyers to resign following allegations of sexual harassment against the Michigan Democrat.

"He should resign," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. She said the allegations are "very serious," "disappointing," and "very credible." She added she prays for him and his family.

Pelosi would not say if she has told this to Conyers directly yet.

Aides told reporters that Conyers was hospitalized for stress earlier Thursday.