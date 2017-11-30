Story highlights Nessel's video has generated buzz since it was posted on YouTube

The Democrat is running to be Michigan's attorney general

Washington (CNN) One Michigan Democrat running for office has a suggestion for how to end sexual harassment.

Vote for the candidate "who doesn't have a penis," Dana Nessel, a Democrat running to be Michigan's attorney general, suggests in a new campaign ad.

"If the last few weeks have taught us anything, it's that we need more women in positions of power, not less," she says. "So when you're choosing Michigan's next attorney general, ask yourself this: Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting? Is it the candidate who doesn't have a penis? I'd say so."

In the ad, Nessel outlines what she promises not to do if she's elected. "I will not sexually harass my staff, and I won't tolerate it in your workplace either," she says. "I won't walk around in a half-open bathrobe. And I'll continue to take all sex crimes seriously, just as I did as a prosecutor."

Former US Attorney Pat Miles Jr. is also seeking the Democratic nomination for Michigan attorney general. On the Republican side, state Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker is running for the post. The current attorney general, Republican Bill Schuette, is term-limited and has announced his candidacy for Michigan's governor.

