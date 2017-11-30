Graham sees 'ramp-up in military capability' against North Korea

Story highlights
- When asked about the military capability, he said, "just stay tuned"
- North Korea claimed Tuesday to have successfully tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile
Washington (CNN)Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted Thursday "some escalation of military capability" against North Korea.
"I think you will be seeing pretty soon some escalation of military capability," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan. "I think the President and his administration are going to begin to build up American capability to deal with the North Korean threat to our homeland. We're trying to prevent the North Koreans from hitting America with a nuclear-tipped missile, and if it takes military action to do so, we're going to start preparing for that day. I think you're going to see a ramp-up in military capability."
When asked what the escalation would look like, Graham responded, "just stay tuned."
Graham's comments come after North Korea on Tuesday launched what the US military believes to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Following news of the launch, Graham told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, "If we have to go to war to stop this, we will."
He continued: "If there's a war with North Korea it will be because North Korea brought it on itself, and we're headed to a war if things don't change."
Tillerson, Trump tweets
On news that President Donald Trump is considering replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Graham said he doesn't want that to happen.
The White House is contemplating a scenario to replace Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo within the next few months, multiple government officials have told CNN.
According to the tentative plan, the vacancy at the CIA would likely be filled by Sen. Tom Cotton, a hawkish Arkansas Republican, the sources said.
"I have no reason to want to replace Secretary Tillerson," Graham said about the reported plan. "I enjoy working with him. I think he's been loyal to the President. I think he's a smart guy. That's up to the President of the United States."
And in reference to Trump retweeting three inflammatory videos Wednesday morning from a British far-right leader's account that is rife with anti-Muslim content, Graham said it "undercut the war effort."
"I think it was very inappropriate for the President of the United States to retweet these videos because they just breed hatred and contempt," he said. "I just cannot tell you how big a miscalculation this is. This is embracing people who are religious bigots."
Graham continued: "(Trump is) right to want to take on radical Islam. But when you embrace sites like this, you're undercutting the war effort and you're putting our allies in Britain in a bad spot. So to the British prime minister, I understand your concern, and I think a lot of people in America don't want to go down the road the president is going, and I hope he will not do this in the future."
British Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a rare public admonishment to Trump on Thursday, declaring that he was "wrong" to share anti-Muslim videos posted online by the "hateful" British far-right group.