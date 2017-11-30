Graham sees 'ramp-up in military capability' against North Korea

Story highlights When asked about the military capability, he said, "just stay tuned"

North Korea claimed Tuesday to have successfully tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile

Washington (CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted Thursday "some escalation of military capability" against North Korea.

"I think you will be seeing pretty soon some escalation of military capability," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan. "I think the President and his administration are going to begin to build up American capability to deal with the North Korean threat to our homeland. We're trying to prevent the North Koreans from hitting America with a nuclear-tipped missile, and if it takes military action to do so, we're going to start preparing for that day. I think you're going to see a ramp-up in military capability."

When asked what the escalation would look like, Graham responded, "just stay tuned."

Graham's comments come after North Korea on Tuesday launched what the US military believes to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Following news of the launch, Graham told CNN's Wolf Blitzer , "If we have to go to war to stop this, we will."

