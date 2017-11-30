Sessions blames sanctuary city policy for Steinle death following verdict

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions condemned San Francisco's sanctuary city policy in the wake of a not-guilty verdict in Kate Steinle's death Thursday.

A jury found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who had been deported five times prior to the killing of Steinle in 2015, not guilty of murder and involuntary manslaughter charges, as well as assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia Zarate was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, however.

The US attorney general pushed back after the acquittal, calling Steinle's death "preventable" and blaming the sanctuary city policy.

"San Francisco's decision to protect criminal aliens led to the preventable and heartbreaking death of Kate Steinle," Sessions said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

"While the State of California sought a murder charge for the man who caused Ms. Steinle's death -- a man who would not have been on the streets of San Francisco if the city simply honored an ICE detainer -- the people ultimately convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm," Sessions said.

