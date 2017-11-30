Story highlights Mueller has hired 17 prosecutors for his probe so far

Release of finances is unlikely to lead to a successful effort to curb his budget

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department is expected next week to release a report providing the first public details on the cost of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections.

DOJ is preparing to release the first expense report connected to Mueller's probe next week, according to Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores. The report will be made public and will also be provided to Congress, she said.

While the report is expected to show only toplines of Mueller's costs and not get into great detail, it will be the first glimpse of the budget he is using for the investigation into potential collusion between Trump associates and Russian officials, as well as possible obstruction of justice and financial crimes. The plan is to release information every six months.

So far, Mueller has hired 17 prosecutors for his probe, which has led to the indictments of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates, as well as the guilty plea of former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos for lying to the FBI.

The expense report will provide an opportunity for Republicans who are critical of Mueller's probe -- including President Donald Trump -- to scrutinize his spending and the scope of his investigation.

