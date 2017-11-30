Story highlights Judge Tayna Chutkan says she is "growing impatient" with DOJ

Demands to know if detained US citizen was advised of right to counsel

Washington (CNN) A federal judge in Washington demanded the Trump administration explain the circumstances surrounding the detention of a US citizen in Iraq for allegedly fighting on behalf of ISIS in Syria, calling the arguments made by the Justice Department "frightening."

Judge Tayna Chutkan repeatedly pressed a lawyer for the Justice Department to answer basic questions about whether the American has been advised of his right to counsel and whether he has asserted that right.

Justice Department attorney Kathryn Wyer demurred repeatedly, leading Chutkan to say she was "growing impatient."

The individual, whose identity has not been released, was turned over to US forces by a US-backed Kurdish-led group fighting ISIS in Syria, and he's been in US military custody since September, according to court documents.

"It's been two and a half months! I'd like to know how long you think you get to do this to a US citizen," Chutkan said. "Basically, it's just, 'trust us, we know what we're doing.'"

Read More