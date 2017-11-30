Story highlights The group, Great America Alliance, is purchasing $150,000 worth of television, radio and digital ads

One of the spots will hit Moore's opponent over his support for abortion rights

(CNN) A political advocacy group aligned with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is making a six-figure ad buy in a last-minute push to rally support for embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

With less than two weeks to go in a volatile special election that has been rocked by allegations of sexual assault against the Republican front-runner, the group, Great America Alliance, is purchasing $150,000 worth of television, radio and digital ads to hit Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, for his positions on issues like abortion.

The advertising onslaught comes as Moore, 70, faces accusations that he pursued romantic relationships with several women when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, including one who says he touched her inappropriately when she was 14 and another who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 16. The legal age of consent in Alabama is 16. Moore has vehemently denied the allegations; he has refused to take questions from reporters on the allegations since they were first reported by The Washington Post.

Jones supports abortion rights, a position that has put him at odds with Alabama's evangelical voters. One of the commercials that Great America Alliance will run, which the group initially released online , calls Jones' views on abortion "deceptive and dangerous."

"Jones supports abortion, in even the most extreme circumstances, including gruesome late-term and partial-birth abortions that are banned in countries across the world," the ad says.

