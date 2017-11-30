US military photos from November
US military photos from November
Three F/A-18E Super Hornets fly over US Navy aircraft carriers and their strike groups, along with ships from the South Korean Navy, as they transit the Western Pacific during a training exercise on Sunday, November 12.
US military photos from November
US military photos from November
US military photos from November
US military photos from November
Members of the Leap Frogs, the US Navy parachute team, jump off a C-130 Hercules during an air show in Stuart, Florida, on Sunday, November 5.
US military photos from November
Men wear World War I replica uniforms as they wait to march in the Veterans Day Parade in New York City on Saturday, November 11.
US military photos from November
Navy helicopters fly over New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, before an NFL game on Sunday, November 12. The Salute to Service ceremony took place before the game between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
US military photos from November
A Navy sailor fires a machine gun while aboard the USS Oscar Austin, which was in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, November 4.
US military photos from November
US military photos from November
Seaman Joanna Valdez, on the flight deck of the USS San Diego in the Mediterranean Sea, fires a rifle during a live-fire training exercise on Wednesday, November 8.
US military photos from November
An Air Force pilot demonstrates the capabilities of an F-22 Raptor during an event in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, November 19.
US military photos from November
On Veterans Day, Army Capt. Heather Kaiser visits the gravesite of Army Lt. Tyler Parten at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
US military photos from November
Lt. Gen. William D. Beydler, commander of the US Marine Forces Central Command, speaks to Marines and sailors on the flight deck of the USS America during the ship's scheduled port visit to Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, November 10.
US military photos from November
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, greet Marine Corps veteran Liam Dwyer and his wife, Meghan, at the USO Warrior and Family Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday, November 22.
US military photos from November
Lewis Sowell Jr., the nephew of Army Sgt. Richard "Tiny" Sowell, holds a folded American flag and the shell casing from a 21-gun salute as his uncle's remains are buried in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, November 10. Sowell was killed in July 1944 when a Japanese mortar hit him during the battle for the Japanese island of Saipan. He had been buried as an unknown soldier in Hawaii until last year, when a DNA match from a family member identified him.
US military photos from November