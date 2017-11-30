US military photos from November

Breaking News

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, puts on a bomber jacket that he received from US forces in Tokyo on Sunday, November 5. Trump wrapped up a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/04/politics/donald-trump-china-north-korea/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;high-stakes trip&lt;/a&gt; that took him &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/11/politics/trump-asia-tour-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;through five Asian nations&lt;/a&gt; -- Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines -- over nearly two weeks.
Three F/A-18E Super Hornets fly over US Navy aircraft carriers and their strike groups, along with ships from the South Korean Navy, as they transit the Western Pacific during a training exercise on Sunday, November 12.
The transfer case containing the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen B. Cribben is moved at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on Wednesday, November 8. Cribben, 33, was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.army.mil/article/196445/10th_special_forces_group_soldier_dies_in_afghanistan&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed during a combat operation&lt;/a&gt; in Afghanistan&#39;s Logar Province.
Bowe Bergdahl leaves a courthouse in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after sentencing proceedings on Thursday, November 2. Bergdahl, who disappeared from his Army base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014, had pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/03/politics/bowe-bergdahl-sentenced/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He received a dishonorable discharge&lt;/a&gt; from the Army but avoided prison time.
President Donald Trump sits in his motorcade at a US Army garrison in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, November 8. He was waiting for bad weather to clear so that he could make a surprise visit to the demilitarized zone, but he was ultimately &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/07/politics/trump-dmz-north-korea-weather/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;forced to turn back.&lt;/a&gt;
Members of the Leap Frogs, the US Navy parachute team, jump off a C-130 Hercules during an air show in Stuart, Florida, on Sunday, November 5.
Men wear World War I replica uniforms as they wait to march in the Veterans Day Parade in New York City on Saturday, November 11.
Navy helicopters fly over New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, before an NFL game on Sunday, November 12. The Salute to Service ceremony took place before the game between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
A Navy sailor fires a machine gun while aboard the USS Oscar Austin, which was in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, November 4.
US Sen. John McCain speaks after he was &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.army.mil/article/196980/army_chief_of_staff_salutes_sen_mccain&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;presented with the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal&lt;/a&gt; in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, November 14. McCain was honored for over 63 years of dedicated service to the nation and the Navy.
Seaman Joanna Valdez, on the flight deck of the USS San Diego in the Mediterranean Sea, fires a rifle during a live-fire training exercise on Wednesday, November 8.
An Air Force pilot demonstrates the capabilities of an F-22 Raptor during an event in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, November 19.
On Veterans Day, Army Capt. Heather Kaiser visits the gravesite of Army Lt. Tyler Parten at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Lt. Gen. William D. Beydler, commander of the US Marine Forces Central Command, speaks to Marines and sailors on the flight deck of the USS America during the ship&#39;s scheduled port visit to Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, November 10.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, greet Marine Corps veteran Liam Dwyer and his wife, Meghan, at the USO Warrior and Family Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Wednesday, November 22.
Lewis Sowell Jr., the nephew of Army Sgt. Richard &quot;Tiny&quot; Sowell, holds a folded American flag and the shell casing from a 21-gun salute as his uncle&#39;s remains are buried in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, November 10. Sowell was killed in July 1944 when a Japanese mortar hit him during the battle for the Japanese island of Saipan. He had been buried as an unknown soldier in Hawaii until last year, when a DNA match from a family member identified him.
While in Honolulu on Friday, November 3, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly visits the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/01/politics/gallery/us-military-october-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See US military photos from October&lt;/a&gt;
More than 1.3 million people serve in the five branches of the US armed forces. Add in civilian employees from the US Department of Defense, and you get the world's largest employer: 3.2 million employees, according to the World Economic Forum. Take a look at some of the things the military has been doing in the past month.