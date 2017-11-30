British lawmaker: Group Trump retweeted is equivalent to KKK

(CNN) A British lawmaker addressed the House of Commons on Thursday morning to call President Donald Trump's three retweets of anti-Muslim videos from a far-right leader in the UK proof that the President is "a racist, incompetent, or unthinking, or all three," and he wasn't done there.

After railing in Parliament against Trump's retweets of Jayda Fransen -- who is the deputy leader of Britain First, a far-right and ultra-nationalist political group -- Labour MP Stephen Doughty joined CNN's "New Day."

He told anchor Chris Cuomo that Britain First is the British equivalent of the Ku Klux Klan. He also discussed calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to rescind the invitation for Trump's impending state visit.

"This is not a normal Donald Trump Twitter storm," he said. "This is a far-right, fascist organization with a convicted criminal who is currently facing further charges in the UK for inciting religious hatred."

Fransen was found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment in November 2016 after abusing a Muslim woman wearing a hijab while the woman was with her four children. She also faces four charges of causing religiously aggravated harassment as part of a Kent Police investigation into the distribution of leaflets and the posting of online videos during the rape trial of four men of Afghan origin in May. Doughty said he finds it "extraordinary" that Trump would retweet her.

