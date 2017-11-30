Story highlights At issue is a report finished by the IG in early October

Acting Secretary Elaine Duke confirmed that the issue was still being looked at

Washington (CNN) The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is retiring from his post as a battle continues over whether the department will allow the release of a report he wrote critical of the administration's travel ban.

DHS watchdog John Roth will be stepping down, his office confirmed, though spokeswoman Arlen Morales said the decision has been in the works for some time and is not related to the fight over the travel ban report.

"He's retiring after 32 years of federal service," Morales told CNN. "He's moving on. It's his own decision."

Reuters was first to report the news, citing an interview with Roth in which he also denied a link between the report and his retirement. Roth's last day is Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter and the Reuters report.

Roth's retirement comes amid a struggle over whether the document he wrote can be released.

Read More