Trump campaign email calls Democrats 'America haters'

By Miranda Green, CNN

Updated 1:12 PM ET, Thu November 30, 2017

(Left to right) Eric Trump, Lara Yunaska Trump, Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon Trump, Kai Madison Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Donald John Trump III, and Ivanka Trump pose for photos on stage after Trump announced his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 in New York City.
    Meet America's first family

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again Committee" has released a new fundraising email entitled "America haters" that slams Democrats and liberals.

The DNC&#39;s fundraising is as bad as it looks, in 2 charts
"You know as well as I that the Democrats are more desperate than ever to stop the America First agenda," reads the email, which says it was authored by the President's son Eric Trump. "And as my father continues to deliver on the promises he made, they're becoming increasingly panicked -- even attacking our fundraising numbers."
The fundraising email also says, "They want to wake up tomorrow and say we are slipping, and that America no longer stands behind President Trump. They are dead wrong."
    Donald Trump has previously issued provocative fundraising emails. In October, Trump sent an email praising Vice President Mike Pence for walking out of an NFL football game -- and seeking donations in the wake of the National Anthem controversy.