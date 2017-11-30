Trump campaign email calls Democrats 'America haters'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again Committee" has released a new fundraising email entitled "America haters" that slams Democrats and liberals.

"You know as well as I that the Democrats are more desperate than ever to stop the America First agenda," reads the email, which says it was authored by the President's son Eric Trump. "And as my father continues to deliver on the promises he made, they're becoming increasingly panicked -- even attacking our fundraising numbers."

The fundraising email also says, "They want to wake up tomorrow and say we are slipping, and that America no longer stands behind President Trump. They are dead wrong."